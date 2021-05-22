“When it starts again, it really starts,” says Michael Kors in the video conversation. The fashion designer, who is also a businessman and hopes for growing business, naturally speaks from this expectation. But you can also see the optimist in his first sentence, as his hometown New York created him. As if he wanted to underline this statement in color, his collection for autumn and winter 2021 is using strong accents on bright, symbolic red. In his collection for the 40th anniversary of the founding of his brand, the red stands for “opulence and glamor”, which he believes Mixes words under “simplicity and lightness”.

40 years! Michael Kors doesn’t look like he started his brand back in 1981. But he also started very early, when he was only 21 years old. If you take a closer look, even sooner. Legend has it that when his mother, Joan Hamburger, married a second time, her son designed her wedding dress at the tender age of five. Because the boy’s surname also changed with the wedding, he redesigned himself with the help of his mother and chose a new first name: Little Karl Anderson, the son of a Swedish-born father of the same name, became the great Michael Kors .

“40 years ago I was very impatient”

When he remembers the founding days today, Kors sees a young man who, after only nine months at the Fashion Institute of Technology, was working as a salesman in the Lothar’s boutique on 57th Street. Soon he was also responsible for shop windows, shop design and design. “A lot of customers reacted positively to what I was doing,” he says. Above all, Dawn Mello, the head of fashion at Bergdorf Goodman, across the street from the department store. And those who are allowed to sell their first collections there will be successful in New York.

Only in the late eighties and early nineties did he fall into a crisis, which he overcame as chief designer for Céline in Paris (1997 to 2004). Since then, things have been improving, so that his Capri Holdings now also include the Versace and Jimmy Choo brands. “40 years ago I was very impatient,” he says. Therefore, he no longer has many old designs. “I just gave away a lot of things. My archive looks bad. ”After all, he revives 16 old pieces of clothing, provided with a QR code that leads to the original catwalk look and comments from the designer – be it a red coat or a shimmering sequin mini dress from 1991 .

He has his collection set in the theater district. Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Carolyn Murphy, Shalom Harlow and all the other models walk down 45th Street to the Shubert Theater to be entertained by Rufus Wainwright with Covid-19 distance. It’s about “stepping out”, Kors had said before the video was broadcast, and this is what it looks like: The sometimes festive looks, conceived for Christmas and New Year’s Eve,

Don’t skimp on crystals, colors and bulky shapes. For Kors, it depends on the big entrance: “to make an entrance,” he calls out as he introduces one of the dresses. After a long lockdown, many will be happy to hear this call.