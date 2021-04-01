The agreement reached by the Hesperia company and the unions after a long and intense negotiation will reduce from 158 to 74 the dismissals provided for in the Employment Regulation File (ERE) of the La Manga Club tourist complex, in the Cartagena deputation of Los Belones.

After talks that lasted until five in the morning this Thursday, the two parties signed an agreement according to which ten workers will see their contracts terminated for reasons of “duplication” of their posts and 64 will be fired for “terminations and technical, organizational and productive causes. Of this last group, 49 belong to the hospitality area and 15 to the sports area. In addition, there are 24 early retirements 20 transformations from contract to discontinuous fixed.

This was explained to LA TRUTH by the president of the Works Committee, Conchi Aranda, who highlighted the fact that “the 158 dismissals raised by the company have gone beyond 118 people, 24 of them with early retirement.” In addition, said this representative of the workers, “the company has agreed that five people are not early retired because they had not contributed long enough.”

The negotiation ended at dawn and the Committee sees “a good agreement, within the pandemic and the company’s plans”



“From the Works Council we understand that we wish they had not fired any worker, but that within the situation created by the pandemic and seeing the company’s plans, we have reached a good agreement. We have done everything possible for the employees, ”Aranda stressed.

It also indicated that the forecast is that the five-star hotel will reopen on June 1 and that “as the airports open and tourists arrive, people may leave the ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation File).”

The Hespería hotel chain announced days ago its intention to present the ERE in the first days of April. After pressure exerted by the employees, who came to hold a protest rally outside the hotel, the talks led to a preliminary agreement on Wednesday and a final understanding on Thursday.