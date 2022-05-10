An initiative by a technology company in Franca (SP) draws the attention of users of social networks. To increase employee productivity and well-being, NovaHaus reduced the working week from five to four days, without cutting wages.

The novelty began to be tested in March, when workers started to have Wednesdays off. The company will use the experimental model until the month of November, when the board decides whether to maintain the new working day.

“The main objective of having this week off is to provide moments of culture, leisure, connection with the family, personal connection, and to make people feel more refreshed to work better on the other days they need to work”, said the director. from NovaHaus, Leandro Pires, to EPTV.

The company is the third to adopt in Brazil a practice that is already common in other countries. In addition, employees also receive a voucher of R$ 400 to be used in cultural and leisure activities, such as cinema, theater, music, etc.

“Taking that midweek break is indescribable because you take time for yourself. I’m taking care of myself more, I’m resting more, and I feel that the team is performing more. It’s worth it, I recommend it to all companies”, says Larussa Hamuy to the local affiliate of TV Globo.