Company admits fraud in tenders and closes agreement worth R$ 27 million with AGU and CGU

05/12/2023 – 20:37

The Comptroller General of the Union and the Attorney General of the Union signed a leniency agreement with the company Neoway Tecnologia Integrada Assessoria de Negócios SA, in the amount of R$ 27,178,868.56. The CGU reported that Neoway ‘performed acts harmful to the public administration’, between 2006 and 2019, according to investigations by the Federal Police’s Operations Alcatraz and Hemorrhagia. The agreement was signed based on the provisions of Law No. 12,846/2013 (Anti-Corruption Law).

The information was released this Tuesday, 5th, by the CGU Communications Office. Of the total agreement, ‘the majority (R$ 22,462,760.99) refers to the loss of the advantage obtained from the infraction committed and will be allocated to the injured parties’. The remainder, R$4,716,107.57, relates to the fine under the Anti-Corruption Law, which will be allocated to the Union’s coffers.

According to the CGU and AGU agreement with Neoway, the amount referring to the loss of the advantage obtained was considered settled, as in 2022 the company had already signed two other adjustments, one with the Federal Public Ministry and the other with the General Comptroller of the State of Santa Catarina, which covered the contracts and illicit acts reported now.

Therefore, Neoway committed to additionally paying the full amount of the fine (R$4,716,107.57).

Negotiation

In 2020, the CGU and AGU were approached by the company to negotiate a leniency agreement in exchange for collaboration with investigations, including additional information and evidence to that resulting from police operations.

The collaboration resulted in the mitigation of sanctions applied under the agreement, highlighted the Comptroller’s Office.

In addition to the company’s collaboration on illegal acts, the CGU evaluated the integrity program adopted by Neoway, which includes a Code of Ethics and Conduct, compliance policies and procedures and internal controls of an anti-bribery management system certified by ISO 37001.

Neoway was obliged to maintain and improve its program, with the monitoring of the CGU.

Investigation

Operation Alcatraz, launched in 2017 in a joint action between the PF and the Revenue, investigated fraud in tenders in Santa Catarina, with overpricing of goods and services contracted by the state government, especially in the area of ​​information technology, and diversion of state public resources and federal agencies, in addition to paying bribes to public agents and laundering assets.

The evidence found during the Alcatraz operation and the analysis of bids and contracts by technicians from the Public Accounting Ministry of the State of Santa Catarina ‘revealed irregularities in several contracts’, between 2006 and 2018, signed by several state secretariats – especially by the secretariat of State of Health, ‘with strong signs of damage to the Unified Health System (SUS)’.

Investigations showed that bids were rigged and directed to the companies involved in the plot. Contracts with these companies were unduly extended, also to the benefit of those involved.