The Director of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, confirmed that the scientific methodology pursued by the International “Hemaya” Center, through the establishment of many student events, forums and practical workshops, was the result of extensive studies and experiences that indicated that companions of bad, leisure time and love of experience He is at the forefront of the reasons that lead youth to addiction of all kinds and forms, pointing to the importance of creating new, modern programs that keep pace with the reality that the young person lives in, to influence the ideology of his thinking positively, and to build an impregnable dam in front of everything that would destroy his present and future.

He added, in a speech he delivered at the conclusion of the Student Spring Forum 2021, which was organized by the Dubai Student Police Council, affiliated to the Hemaya Center, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Knowledge and Human Development Authority, through visual transmission technology, for a whole week, that Dubai Police confirms its proactiveness in employing technology and intelligence. By transforming the Spring Student Forum 2021 from the regular traditional form to what resembles one of the most important and prominent integrated platforms that attract students of various ages, groups and nationalities, through visual broadcasting technology, pointing out that the course programs met with interaction from students to benefit from their interactive content if it is on a level Military or sports training, or even music training, or through the students ’commitment to various educational lectures, directing his thanks to the Ministry of Education as a strategic partner of the Dubai Police, a strong supporter and head of the activities and events that it organizes, and to the bodies supporting the Dubai Student Police Council programs.

For his part, the Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Hassan Matar Al-Khayyat, stated that the number of students registered for the forum reached 753 students, representing more than 29 nationalities residing in the UAE.

He added that Hemaya has prepared distinguished programs for the upcoming summer student program, which will be filled with many innovative and modern programs.

He stressed that Dubai Police has proven to be proactive in transforming its technological capabilities to serve students by employing artificial intelligence, to keep pace with circumstances and changes and to meet the aspirations, desires and needs of young people, pointing out that the work team for the activities of the Student Spring Forum, which is implemented by the Dubai Student Police Council, is only a link within A series of episodes in which Dubai Police aims to protect young people from falling into drugs, by fighting free time and bad company.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

