The companion of the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 23-year-old model Camila Morrone, decided to give birth to a child from the artist. This is reported by the publication Gossip Cop.

According to the source, friends of the star couple noticed external changes in Morrone. As the interlocutor of the publication notes, the model is in early pregnancy.

DiCaprio will prepare for the birth of his first child. The actor had been dating Morrone for three months, but the couple did not officially announce the model’s pregnancy.

Previously, the details of the relationship of the star of the couple were revealed. According to the source, DiCaprio tried to be independent and devote a lot of time to friends, but due to quarantine, he was with Morrone all the time. “They are very close,” said an insider.