The companion of the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun Zarema Salikhova explained her departure from the club’s board of directors. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

She noted that she did not receive answers to the questions posed. “I am an auditor by education. I hate it when some information is withheld, deliberately kept back, ”added Salikhova.

Fedun’s companion also noted that she opposes the candidacy of the Portuguese Ruy Vitoria, who is planned to be appointed head coach of the red and white. In her opinion, the specialist has not worked in European football for too long.

Salikhova did not stay on the board of directors of Spartak for a month. A companion of the owner of the club took office on May 3, and it became known about her departure on Friday, May 21.

The media reported that Salikhova participated in the management of the club before joining the board of directors.