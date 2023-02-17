Companies | YouTube’s long-time CEO is stepping down

Susan Wojcicki, who is one of the most prominent female leaders of Silicon Valley technology companies, is moving to an advisory role within YouTube’s owner Google and its parent company Alphabet.

San Francisco

the internet leading the most popular video service YouTube for almost a decade Susan Wojcicki resigns as CEO.

Wojcicki has been involved in the operations of the search engine company Google since its founding, and he managed YouTube for nine years.

“Today, after almost 25 years here (at Google), I have decided to leave my role as head of YouTube and start a new chapter in my life, focusing on my family, health and personal projects,” Wojcicki said in his letter to employees, which was also published on YouTube’s website. on the blog.”

A member of the management ladder will become the new CEO of YouTube Neal Mohan.