Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Companies | Young people are now thirsty for these unknown luxury clothes – Few people know that behind it all is a money-hungry 19-year-old from Vantaa

February 21, 2024
Onni Vainionpää, 19, from Vantaa, founded his own clothing brand called Leized and is now forging strong results. The picture shows the brand's new butterfly collection. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

At worst, 19-year-old Onni Vainionpää worked three different jobs to finance the youth clothing brand he created from scratch. The effort paid off, because last year the turnover already rose to almost 250,000 euros.

from Vantaa Onni Vainionpää19, is a model example of a young entrepreneur whose persistence has really paid off.

Vainionpää founded his first company already in the ninth grade of elementary school. He wanted to follow the example of his father and papa, who are long-term entrepreneurs.

