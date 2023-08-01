Companies | YIT still has more than 700 unsold new apartments in “attractive markets” – debt ratio rose to 99 percent

YIT made a profit of 14 million euros in the second quarter. Turnover increased slightly.

Construction company YIT’s turnover in the second quarter was 558 million euros. It remained close to the corresponding time last year, when the turnover was 545 million euros.

Turnover exceeded, for example, the consensus forecast compiled by Vara Research. The analyst’s median forecast for the company’s turnover was 543 million euros.

Adjusted operating profit for the quarter was 14 million euros. In the same period last year, adjusted operating profit was 25 million euros. The adjusted operating profit also slightly exceeded the analysts’ forecast, as it was expected to remain around 12 million euros according to the median forecast.

Investors received the company’s results with excitement. At the beginning of trading, the company’s share opened up almost 7 percent.

of YIT the debt ratio rose to 99 percent in the first half of the year. A year earlier, the debt ratio had been 51 percent.

Managing director Heikki Vuorenmaa says the interim report in connection with publication, that headwinds continue in the Finnish housing market. According to him, consumer sales had a significant impact on the company’s profitability.

Profitability was also weakened by the rise in the prices of construction materials.

In April–June, YIT had 730 ready unsold apartments. At the end of March, there were 747 similar apartments.

“The unsold 730 apartments are located in an attractive housing market,” the company writes in its interim report.

The number of completed unsold apartments increased considerably compared to last year, as at the end of June 2022 there were only 204 completed unsold apartments.

More than 80 percent of unsold properties are located in the capital regions and university towns of Finland and Eastern Central Europe.

According to YIT, the housing market environment in Finland and Baltic countries is weak. According to the company, the market situation in Eastern Central Europe is normal.

The order backlog decreased by 13 percent compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of the year, the order backlog was 3,540 million euros. The order backlog decreased mainly due to lower starting volumes of consumer apartments. At the end of June, 72 percent of the order backlog has been sold.

YIT employs approximately 5,000 people in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

Correction 1.8. 10:50 a.m.: Contrary to what was wrongly stated in the story at the beginning, the turnover did not decrease in the second quarter, but increased compared to the same time last year.