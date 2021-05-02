Companies WSJ: Elon Musk won an over $ 32 billion option on Tesla shares

The acquired stock option is a result of the achievement of the company’s goals.

Electric car company CEO of Tesla, one of the richest people in the world Elon Musk received good news on Friday. Namely, Musk received a stock option at the time for approximately $ 32.4 billion worth of Tesla shares. In euros, the amount is about 27 billion. He told me about it The Wall Street Journal.

The stock option is the result of the electric car company’s well-run business: the company has now achieved approximately half of the targets set by its Board of Directors in 2018.

According to the WSJ, if the targets continue to be met at the same pace, Musk will soon be getting more stock options worth $ 10.8. The amount corresponds to just under nine billion euros.

Teslan in 2018, the board of directors decided on a reward system according to which musk will receive shares in the company in twelve installments each time certain thresholds are exceeded. Musk does not raise the company’s salary at all, but works entirely on stock options.

When the reward plan was decided in 2018, the purchase price of Musk’s future stock options was set at approximately $ 70 per share. When the U.S. stock market closed on Friday, the value of a Tesla share on the free market was about $ 709 per share.

Musk currently owns a total of approximately 22.4% of Tesla ‘s shares, according to WSJ. A year ago, the share was 20.8 percent. In 2016, Musk told WSJ that it would never sell Tesla shares.

This has at times led to problems, as Musk’s assets are almost entirely tied to Tesla shares. For example, in May 2020, Musk said he had to sell almost all of their physical possessions. Musk pays for his lifestyle largely with loan money. An economic report filed with the U.S. authorities in April 2020 showed that about half of Musk’s Tesla ownership was secured by personal loans at the time.