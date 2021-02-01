Companies are worried about the outbreak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves even worse infection figures than the first. Their fear is that a new total confinement will be decreed in the style of the one that occurred in April and May of last year, something that would have a terrible impact on their finances, which are already very weakened after ten months of the pandemic. To such an extent, that for each week of activity stoppage, Spanish companies would lose up to 1.8 billion euros, according to a report published this Monday by Cepyme.

Thus, if the average drop in billing at the end of December was 10%, this decrease would increase to 14% with an almost absolute stoppage of mobility, according to the study. It would, however, be a much lower containment than in April, when the average billing of the different activities fell by almost 30% compared to the previous year.

This contraction in activity would logically have its correspondence in employment, so the level of employment, if it fell by 6.2% in December, would rise to 9.4%. This would mean that almost half a million workers (specifically about 480,000) would be affected, thus adding to the 755,000 who are still immersed in a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE). This means that a new confinement would generate an additional deterioration of just over four points in billing and three points in employment.

As happened during the first confinement, these impacts would be very different in the different branches of activity, with different repercussions of the increase in mobility restrictions, from practically zero or even slightly positive impacts in health activities, telecommunications or financial services, up to reductions of over 1% for each point of increase in the rate of restrictions in travel agencies and tour operators, air transport or hospitality.

Thus, for example, air transport, which recorded billing drops close to 70% in December 2020, would experience an additional deterioration of more than 20 points, while travel agencies would suffer an additional deterioration of more than 15 points, which would lead to a virtual total stoppage of their billing. These activities would present the worst comparative results, followed by the hotel industry or the production of fuels, which would reach setbacks between 60 and 70% of their turnover. In this way, half of these losses, amounted to 1.8 billion a week, would be concentrated in seven activities: construction, hospitality, wholesale trade, retail trade, real estate, automotive and land transport, in which the average presence of SMEs is close to 60% of the total.