Companies | Wolt’s losses swelled to 422 million euros last year

20.9. 18:01 | Updated 20.9. 21:18

Platform company Wolt’s losses deepened significantly last year.

According to the financial statements, the group’s parent company Wolt Enterprises made an operating loss of no less than 422 million euros in 2022 with a turnover of approximately 67 million euros, which is more than twice as much as in the previous year.

In 2021, Wolt made an operating loss of approximately EUR 192 million. At that time, the turnover was around 63 million euros.

Last year, the company spent most of its expenses on external services. Wolt spent about 261 million euros on them, while a year earlier about 162 million euros were spent on external services.

Other business expenses also increased from the previous year by around 119 million euros. In 2022, Wolt’s other business expenses were approximately EUR 165 million.

In his activity report, Wolt says that he hired more than 200 new employees last year. The company’s personnel expenses increased by around 20 million euros to 61 million euros.

American food delivery company Doordash bought Wolt last year for 2.8 billion euros. The deal was implemented as a share exchange, where Wolt’s shareholders exchanged their shares for Doordash shares.

According to Wolt’s activity report, in July, Doordash has issued an internal group letter regarding the financial support of Wolt and its subsidiaries, the purpose of which is to ensure the preservation of the financial position of the companies and which is valid until the end of 2024.

In its annual report, Wolt estimates that it will make a loss in the future as well.

“According to our conscious strategy, the size of the expenses and growth investments exceeds the size of the income streams for the time being, and according to our estimation, the size of the investments will exceed the income streams in the near future as well,” the report states.

Among other things, Wolt sees general global economic uncertainties as risks to his business.

Separately, Wolt mentions the various official investigations directed at the company and the legal process regarding the employment relationships of food couriers as a risk to his business.

In November 2021, the Southern Finland Regional Administrative Office (avi), acting as an occupational health and safety authority, decided that food couriers are employed by Wolt and not independent entrepreneurs. Wolt has appealed the decision to the administrative court.

Clarification 9/20/2023 at 9:17 p.m.: Added mention that it is about the financial statements of Wolt Enterprises, the parent company of the Wolt Group.