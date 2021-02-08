European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), based in Alicante.

Companies that own intellectual property rights (IPR) pay, on average, 19% higher salaries than companies that do not own such rights, according to a study by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the European Patent Office (EPO).

In addition, companies that own at least one patent, design, registered model or trademark generate, on average, 20% more revenue per employee than companies that do not own any of these property rights. intellectual.

Regarding individual IPR, it is patent ownership, with 36% more income per employee and 53% higher salaries, that shows a stronger link with the economic performance of companies compared to those companies that are not holders of IPR.

It is followed by ownership of registered designs or models, with 32% higher incomes and 30% higher salaries, and brands, with 21% higher incomes and 17% higher salaries.

By sectors, companies holding IPRs have a greater representation in the information and communication sectors (18%), the manufacturing sector (14%) and other services (14%), as well as in the scientific fields and technical (13%).

SMEs, most benefited

The study highlights the economic benefits of IPR ownership, especially in SMEs, since in their case, IPR holders have 68% higher income per employee than those who do not own any IPR. In the case of large companies, this additional income is 18%.

The report also reveals that less than 9% of European SMEs are holders of any of the three types of IPR, compared to almost six in ten in the case of large companies, which indicates the significant potential that companies have smaller to get more out of IPR.

Furthermore, SMEs that combine different IPRs earn even higher income per employee. In Spain, 11.6% of SMEs have one of the three IPRs.

Small companies with both patents and trademarks generate 75% more revenue and the increase in revenue for those that have registered designs or models and trademarks is estimated to be 84%.

On the other hand, SMEs that own a combination of patents, trademarks and registered designs or models generate almost twice the income per employee (98%) than companies that do not own any of the three IPRs.