Companies | Will the law force Elon Musk to buy Twitter? This is what a $44 billion dispute is all about, where no one seems to be winning

Elon Musk’s efforts to exit the $44 billion Twitter deal will be discussed in court in October. There are at least four possible outcomes of the dispute, and none of them are particularly good for Twitter.

World the richest person Elon Musk’s and the business transaction between the messaging service Twitter is about to go before the court in October.

The messy process between Musk and Twitter that lasted months ended in a legal dispute, when Musk announced in early July that he was backing out of buying Twitter. The original agreement on the business transaction was made only a couple of months earlier, at the end of April.

Twitter and Musk are now trying to find out, if necessary with the help of the law, how the acquisition, which has been colored by colorful stages, will eventually turn out.

Whether or not Musk ends up being the owner of the social media platform, the end result will probably be bad, at least for Twitter, its shareholders and employees.

Musk began his takeover of Twitter in early April when he bought 9.2 percent of Twitter’s stock. It also made him the company’s largest shareholder for a while.

Less than two weeks later, Musk offered to buy Twitter’s entire stock for $43 billion.

Musk justified his desire to buy with freedom of speech.

In his opinion, a reliable and open public platform is important to secure the “future of civilization”.

The billionaire has described himself as a freedom of speech absolutist. He has criticized Twitter for restricting the freedom of speech of its users.

“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I’m going to release it,” Musk stated in his letter to Twitter’s board of directors.

of Twitter the government was not enthusiastic about Musk’s offer, but considered it an attempt at a hostile corporate takeover.

After the takeover bid, Twitter’s board of directors unanimously approved the so-called “poison pill” arrangement. It was meant to protect the company from Musk’s takeover.

Shareholders had a mixed reaction to Musk’s offer. Some welcomed Musk’s attempt to shake up the social media company. Still others were afraid that nothing good would come from centralizing power. At the time, some analysts also considered Musk’s purchase offer to be of some kind as attention-seeking trolling.

Then another quick turnaround followed: on April 25, it was reported that Twitter’s board of directors has approved Musk’s buyout offer. Musk would buy Twitter for about $44 billion, offering shareholders $54.2 per share.

Elon Musk said in May that he would overturn former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban if his bid to buy the messaging service goes through.

What made the Twitter board change its mind?

of the New York Times according to Twitter’s business has been loss-making in seven of the nine years that it has been listed on the stock exchange. The company’s board felt that Musk’s offer was the best it could get, and that the company would not be able to achieve the same price on its own. There were no other rescuers in sight.

Musk had also previously told about his plans to finance the acquisition. The purchase attempt began to look plausible.

Musk said that he will arrange the financing of the acquisition so that he pays about 20 billion dollars directly from his own pocket. In addition, investment bankers would finance Musk with a loan of about 25 billion dollars.

In order to reduce risks, banks have wanted collateral against their debt. Part of the debt, $12.5 billion to be exact, is conditional on Musk pledging his own shares of electric car maker Tesla as collateral.

Only a few weeks later the situation changed again. Musk unexpectedly announced on May 13 that it was putting the Twitter store on holdalthough at the same time he said that he was still committed to the acquisition.

The reason for the suspension of the transaction was the lack of clarity about the number of spam and fake accounts on Twitter. According to Twitter’s official announcement, about five percent of the platform’s users are so-called bot accounts, but Musk did not find Twitter’s numbers credible.

“The Twitter deal is temporarily frozen while we wait for details that confirm the calculations that fake accounts are actually less than five percent of users,” Musk wrote on Twitter at the time.

The number of bot accounts really became the center of controversy when At the beginning of June, Musk threatened for the first time to withdraw his purchase offer from Twitterif the company does not publish information about its spam and fake accounts.

In July Musk announced that it was canceling the deal. In his view, Twitter had materially breached the trade agreement by making misleading statements about the number of fake accounts.

Twitter, on the other hand, announced that it would sue Musk and thereby try to force him to pay the agreed purchase price.

“The Twitter board is committed to completing the transaction at the price and terms agreed with Musk. Twitter intends to take legal action to enforce the agreement,” the chairman of Twitter’s board of directors Bret Taylor tweeted.

“We are confident that we will win.”

Musk reacted to the company’s threat in his usual way: by sharing a meme on Twitter, in which he accused Twitter of withholding information relevant to the purchase, which he says the company will now have to reveal in court.

Twitter filed a lawsuit in the state of Delaware on the east coast of the United States. In its lawsuit, the company asks the court to order Musk to complete the acquisition.

Even before Twitter’s actual lawsuit, experts have assessed that Twitter has a better chance of succeeding in court than Musk.

The deal between Twitter and Musk includes a “material adverse effects” clause. Basically, the clause means that the deal can be canceled if something happens to Twitter before the deal goes through that significantly affects the company’s long-term business.

Musk argues that insufficient information about the number of bot accounts may be just such a significant adverse effect. However, experts do not believe that the inaccurate information provided by Twitter about bot accounts would be something that would significantly affect Twitter’s business.

The agreement also states that if either party terminates the agreement, it must pay a penalty of one billion dollars. However, one billion is not enough for Twitter, the company wants the deal to be completed and Musk to pay the promised 44 billion dollars.

Twitter scored its first victory in the battle this week, when the Delaware court chancellor ruled that the trial will take place in October. Musk would have liked the trial to take place only in February.

I dispute there are at least four possible outcomes.

If Musk wins in court, he can theoretically get out of the deal without paying anything. However, many experts consider this option unlikely.

Musk can also be allowed out of the deal by paying Twitter the $1 billion settlement.

For the richest man in the world, a billion dollar fine is a pittance, and for Twitter too, the amount would be mostly a symbolic consolation.

The court can also turn to Twitter’s position and force Musk to buy the company for the agreed 44 billion dollars. It would be good news for Twitter shareholders, but the company’s employees would stay to a strange and uncertain situation.

If Musk is forced to own Twitter against his will, the situation could lead to another acquisition, leadership changes and an uncertain mess for employees that could go on for years.

It is also questionable whether the banks that have promised credit to Musk are ready to give billions of loans for the acquisition, from which the buyer has said he wants to back out.

All the three options are terrible anyway, points out Bloomberg’s columnist Matt Levine. Either the richest person in the world is let off the hook just like that, and is allowed to get out of a legally valid contract for nominal compensation just because he got tired of it.

Or an unwilling buyer is forced to own a company with thousands of employees and significant influence on politics and culture.

Nobody wants either to happen, Levine writes.

Because it is still possible that Twitter and Musk are still sitting at the negotiating table.

Musk could end up paying more than a billion dollars in compensation for exiting the contract. The two sides could also agree that Musk would buy Twitter but pay less than $54.2 per share.

In this case, it is appropriate for the company to hope that the negotiated amount will satisfy its shareholders.

Twitter shareholders sued the company already because of the original purchase price, because they considered it too low. If Twitter settles for too low a price, there could be more lawsuits.

The real winners at the end of the drama between Twitter and Musk are unlikely to be seen.

of Twitter the situation has deteriorated even more in recent months.

With his public mockery of Twitter, Musk has, among other things, weakened trust in the company, scared off potential advertisers and undermined employee morale, which is to NYT according to the people interviewed, leading to burnout for many.

In May Twitter fired two executives, suspended most of its new hires and said it was cutting spending because the company had failed to meet its goals for ad revenue and user acquisition. Later Twitter fired 30 percent of the employees of its talent acquisition team.

Musk also claims that the layoffs and suspension of hiring violated the trade agreement between the parties. According to some experts, this is The most plausible part of Musk’s legal argument. According to Twitter, however, according to the contract, the company did not have to ask Musk’s permission for layoffs or changes in recruitment.

After Musk announced he was canceling the acquisition, Twitter’s stock plunged more than 11 percent to one of its lowest prices since 2020. Since then, the stock price has rebounded back to near the levels that preceded Musk’s first stock purchases.

After the stock market closed on Friday, Twitter’s share price was $39.8.

If Musk manages to back out of the deal, Twitter’s share price will likely fall, especially if Musk also sells his previously acquired nine percent stake in the company, he estimates Bloomberg.

If Twitter succeeds in court, the company will be owned by an unpredictable and unwilling owner, whose behavior worries many of the company’s employees.

Either way, Twitter will have to contend with the same problems it has had for a long time. These include, for example, a slowdown in the growth of user numbers and advertising revenue. At the same time, the company is also plagued by accelerating inflation and a possible looming recession.

While waiting for a resolution, Twitter employees, shareholders and users can only guess what the future holds for the platform.