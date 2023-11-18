Azul, GOL and Latam announced the relaxation of ticket exchange policies for those who missed the singer’s concert in Rio

The 3 largest airlines in Brazil –Azul, GOL and Latam– announced this Saturday (18.Nov.2023) that they have relaxed their ticket rescheduling policies for fans of singer Taylor Swift who were affected by the postponement of the singer’s show due to heat extreme in Rio de Janeiro. The show, scheduled for this Saturday (Nov 18), was moved to Monday (Nov 20). Tickets remain valid. According to Latam, anyone who has flights scheduled to take off from Rio in the next 2 days can reschedule them free of charge through the company’s channels. The ticket exchange window runs until next Sunday (Nov 26). Already Blue It is GOAL said customers can opt to waive cancellation or rescheduling fees. In the case of the 1st option, the original value of the ticket will be converted into credits.