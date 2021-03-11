Companies Will Norwegian, who is suffering from severe financial difficulties, be saved? The company may soon get out of debt restructuring

Norwegian has submitted a proposal update on corporate restructuring to its creditors. If the courts approve the proposal, Norwegian could continue preparations to exit the reorganization.

If the Irish and Norwegian courts approve the restructuring proposal, Norwegian can continue its corporate restructuring and start applying for new capital in April. That would allow the company to exit the reorganization next month, according to news agency Reuters.

CEO of Norwegian Jacob Schram says in a statement that the company has been in constructive and challenging negotiations with lenders since mid-January.

“This is an important milestone in securing Norwegian’s future,” Schram says.

The proposal according to Norwegian, it plans to reduce its debt briskly and reduce its fleet. Holders of Norwegian unsecured debts would receive about five percent of their original debt.

The company plans to raise new capital in May. Investors participating in this issue would receive 70 percent of the share capital, leaving the current ones with about five percent.

Prior to the interest rate pandemic, Norwegian expanded strongly with debt. According to the rescue plan, it will withdraw from the long-haul airline business and focus on the Nordic countries and Europe. The number of aircraft would fall to 53 out of 140, according to Reuters.