Document must be sent by February 29th; delivery is mandatory for those who have more than 100 employees

Companies with more than 100 employees can now complete or rectify the salary transparency report for the 1st half of 2024. Submission of the document is mandatory. The information will be used to verify the existence of salary differences between men and women occupying the same position.

The deadline for filling out the document is February 29th. The document must be sent via Portal Emprega Brasil – Employer, on the website of the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE).

The biannual transparency reports will use data on salaries and occupations of men and women already reported by the eSocial. Companies are being asked to provide some additional information about remuneration criteria and actions that support the hiring and promotion of women in companies.

The initiative is provided for in decree nº 11,795 of 2023, published in November last year to regulate the Law No. 14,611, of 2023which establishes mandatory equal pay between women and men.

If a company with more than 100 employees does not submit the report, it may receive an administrative fine corresponding to up to 3% of the employer's payroll, limited to 100 minimum wages, without prejudice to the sanctions applicable to cases of salary discrimination.

The maximum fine is R$4,000. The law also establishes compensation for moral damages in situations of discrimination based on sex, race, ethnicity, origin or age.

O Ministry of Labor and Employment You can request additional information to that contained in the report to carry out the cadastral inspection.

If salary inequality between men and women is found, companies will be able to regularize themselves through the Action Plans for Mitigating Salary Inequality and ordinance no. 3,714from November 2023, from the Ministry of Labor.