Employers will be required, from October 1, 2023, to declare their employment convictions in the system eSocialfrom the federal government.

The change must be applied to legal entities, that is, entrepreneurs who have employees, and to individuals, who have a work relationship with domestic employees, for example.

Employers must release information about labor actions within the month following the conviction, according to the president of the Fenacon (National Federation of Accounting Services Companies and Advisory, Expertise, Information and Research Companies), Daniel Coêlho.

“Information on the process must be provided through lawyers of companies that have knowledge and obligation of the judicial process”said the president of Fenacon to Power360.

The initial deadline was scheduled for April. It was then postponed until July. Here’s the complete of the normative instruction (PDF – 64 KB).

How to make

To enter the conviction, employers will have to: