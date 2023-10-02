Employers will be required, from October 1, 2023, to declare their employment convictions in the system eSocialfrom the federal government.
The change must be applied to legal entities, that is, entrepreneurs who have employees, and to individuals, who have a work relationship with domestic employees, for example.
Employers must release information about labor actions within the month following the conviction, according to the president of the Fenacon (National Federation of Accounting Services Companies and Advisory, Expertise, Information and Research Companies), Daniel Coêlho.
“Information on the process must be provided through lawyers of companies that have knowledge and obligation of the judicial process”said the president of Fenacon to Power360.
The initial deadline was scheduled for April. It was then postponed until July. Here’s the complete of the normative instruction (PDF – 64 KB).
How to make
To enter the conviction, employers will have to:
- enter e-social, through gov.br;
- select the option “change Profile/module”;
- Click in “labor process”;
- the new page will indicate the following options: “Employer”, “Labor Process” It is “Social Security Collections” It is “IRRF”. The employer must click “Labor Process”.
- After filling in the requested information, the user can view, correct or delete the labor process information that was registered.
