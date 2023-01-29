The cost for each worker will rise by 1,522 euros per year, between salary and contributions, if the Government ultimately opts for the maximum increase
There are only a couple of days left until the end of January and the Government still has to not only approve, but reach an agreement and decide how much the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) will rise for this 2023, which may imply an additional cost for companies with more than 3,000 million euros in a year in which a sharp slowdown is expected
#Companies #face #extra #cost #million #minimum #wage #rises #euros
