Companies | Wild growth and total gloom. This is how 20 random companies told about their situation in HS Vision’s call round.

Based on the statistics, the Finnish economy is still doing amazingly well, but silent signals tell otherwise. HS Visio asked random companies about sales figures and moods at the end of the year.

Christmas week I picked up the phone and opened Google Maps on the computer screen. I looked for random businesses on the map and called them.

Lately, quiet signals have told us that the statistics may not show the whole picture of how the economic situation is now shaking companies.