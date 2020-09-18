Companies Wärtsilä begins co-operation negotiations to extend layoffs

During the current half-year koronapandemian effects have not improved, and also the amount of work has been temporarily reduced, the company explains.

Engineering company Wärstilä will start co-operation negotiations to extend the temporary layoffs, the company says in a press release.

The negotiations cover all Wärtsilä companies, locations and personnel groups in Finland.

Layoffs would have a maximum duration of 90 days and their number in various operations, companies and locations will be specified during the co-operation negotiations, according to Wärstilä.

Wärtsilä employs about 3,700 people in Finland, of whom 2,850 work in Vaasa, 500 in Helsinki and 350 in Turku. About 99 percent of production is exported.

Wärstilän previous co-operation negotiations ended in June. As a result, the company laid off a total of 109 permanent employees in Finland, who work mainly as senior employees.

Wärtsilä comparable operating profit decreased in April – June to EUR 55 million. It is 51 percent less than in the corresponding period of the previous year.