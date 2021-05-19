Companies Wahlroos will continue to lead Sampo’s Board of Directors for at least a year: “Mandatum will not be listed on the stock exchange, it will remain part of Sampo,” Wahlroos promises

Speaking to shareholders, Björn Wahlroos promised to continue in Sampo’s Board of Directors for at least one year, and if required, for another year before retiring.

Björn Wahlroos will receive a remuneration of EUR 184,000 for his position as Chairman of Sampo’s Board of Directors. The remuneration of the other members of the Board is EUR 95,000.

Merja Saarinen HS

16:31

Sammon Chairman of the Board Björn Wahlroos answered questions from shareholders today at an online meeting prior to the virtual general meeting.

The shareholders had the most questions about the position of the subsidiary Mandatum in the Group in advance.