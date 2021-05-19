Companies Wahlroos will continue to lead Sampo’s Board of Directors for at least a year: “Mandatum will not be listed on the stock exchange, it will remain part of Sampo,” Wahlroos promises

Speaking to shareholders, Björn Wahlroos promised to continue in Sampo’s Board of Directors for at least one year, and if required, for another year before retiring.
Sammon Chairman of the Board Björn Wahlroos answered questions from shareholders today at an online meeting prior to the virtual general meeting.
The shareholders had the most questions about the position of the subsidiary Mandatum in the Group in advance.
