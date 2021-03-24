Thursday, March 25, 2021
Companies VR’s President and CEO Rolf Jansson will take over the management of the conglomerate Aspo

March 24, 2021
Jansson started as VR’s President and CEO in 2016.

State – owned company The CEO of VR Group changes.

Current CEO Rolf Jansson will become the CEO of the conglomerate Aspo. Jansson will leave VR when a new director is elected or by the end of September at the latest. VR says that the company’s Board of Directors will start the search process for a new CEO immediately.

Jansson started as VR’s President and CEO in 2016. He has worked for the company in various management positions since 2009.

