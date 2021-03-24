Companies VR’s President and CEO Rolf Jansson will take over the management of the conglomerate Aspo

Jansson started as VR’s President and CEO in 2016.

State – owned company The CEO of VR Group changes.

Current CEO Rolf Jansson will become the CEO of the conglomerate Aspo. Jansson will leave VR when a new director is elected or by the end of September at the latest. VR says that the company’s Board of Directors will start the search process for a new CEO immediately.

Jansson started as VR’s President and CEO in 2016. He has worked for the company in various management positions since 2009.