Companies | Verkkokauppa.com received a fine of 856,000 euros from the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner

The data protection officer The Sanctions Board (TSV) has ordered Verkkokauppa.com to pay an administrative penalty of 856,000 euros related to the storage of customer data, the company says.

According to Verkkokauppa.com, the payment is based on TSV's interpretation that the company had neglected to define the retention period for the customer data of its online store customers in accordance with the EU data protection regulation.

Verkkokauppa.com considers the penalty fee to be unfounded. The company intends to appeal the decision to the administrative court.