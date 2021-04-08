Companies Varusteleka grew in the US and made a record result – “Paying taxes is pretty nice”

“Due to the plague, the group has not been able to go anywhere other than the desert and the desert, which has led to an explosive growth in outdoor activities,” says CEO Jari Laine.

Outdoor and Varusteleka, which sells military equipment both online and in stores, increased its turnover by 24 percent last year to a total of EUR 18.1 million. More than EUR 2.5 million of net sales came from e-commerce in the United States.

Operating profit rose to EUR 1.4 million. It increased by more than 60 percent from the previous year.

Managing director Jari Laineen according to the company, prepared for a halt in sales a year ago after the interest rate crisis hit.

“Varusteleka did like many other retail stores: laid off store staff, applied for development funding and settled into an emergency landing position,” the company writes in a statement.

Otherwise however, happened. The deal went very well, for which Laine thanks above all Equip herself, but also the conditions.

“Sure, great success in our own opinion is just and only the result of our excellence, but in all honesty, an exceptional year also played into our bag. Due to the plague, the group has not been able to go anywhere other than the desert and the desert, which has led to an explosive growth in outdoor activities, ”Laine says in a press release.

He believes the outdoor hobby will not end, even if the pandemic sometimes breaks down.

Armies Varusteleka, which sells surplus goods and its own production, has succeeded in part with its distinctive corporate image, which includes a lush and patriotic but somewhat self-ironic appearance.

In its earnings release, Varusteleka also lists the taxes it has paid, because the company “has defined a vision to create wealth in Finland”. The company paid direct and indirect taxes of 4.1 million euros last year.

“Paying taxes is quite nice, because in Finland they are used to take care of people. Varustelekka does not do tax planning, but we pay the fluffy tax bear what the honeymoon demands, ”the company’s founder and owner Valtteri Lindholm says in a press release.

This year, Varusteleka is looking for growth, especially in the United States. The company’s turnover in the first quarter of the year has already grown by 26 percent compared to the beginning of last year. The goal for the whole year is a 10 percent growth.