Companies Valmet positive earnings warning, business is growing from last year

The company estimates that its net sales and earnings will increase from last year’s level.

Engineering company Valmet will issue a positive earnings warning under the April earnings announcement.

The company now estimates that its business will grow in 2021 compared to the previous year, when it was EUR 3.74 billion. Previously, Valmet estimated that net sales would remain at the 2020 level.

The company is also raising its profit from its guidance and estimates that it will increase from last year, when the operating profit was EUR 365 million.

Valmet has succeeded in raising its paper machine business to a good level in recent years, for example. The company has invested in the construction of board machines, as in addition to the corona pandemic, the growth of e-commerce has increased the demand for board packaging.

Valmet also manufactures complete pulp mills and boilers that burn biomass or sorted waste. More than a third of net sales come from the service business, which means machine maintenance, remote management, spare parts and consumables such as wire cloths and blankets used in paper machines.

In recent years, one-tenth of the company’s revenue has come from the automation business. It makes systems to control the operations of pulp and paper mills.