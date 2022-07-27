Companies | Valmet appointed a new CFO, the former director resigned due to unclear share deals

Katri Hokkanen will start as Valmet’s CFO at the beginning of August.

Engineering company Valmet has appointed Katri Hokkanen as its new CFO. He will start in the position at the beginning of August. Hokkanen has been acting as Valmet’s interim CFO since the beginning of May.

He has worked at Valmet in various positions since 2006.

“At the end of a careful recruitment process, we have chosen Katri Hokkanen as Valmet’s CFO. Katri is a strong financial professional with long-term and versatile experience in various financial roles in Valmet’s business lines and regional organizations,” says Valmet’s CEO Pasi Laine in the bulletin.

“I am happy that our long-term succession planning has made it possible to grow the CFO within the company, and I am convinced that under Katri’s leadership our financial function will continue to develop.”

Previous CFO Kari Saarinen resigned in April.

“Kari Saarinen has decided to resign from his position as Valmet’s CFO due to the share transaction he made with Neles’ shares and to minimize the reputational damage to Valmet from this,” the company wrote in its press release at the time.

According to Valmet, all members of its management team should have “used judgment” and “restrained from trading shares while discussions and preparations related to the merger were underway”.

The separation was preceded by HS’s coverage of the subject. HS said that Saarinen traded shares in the valve company Neles at the same time that Neles was merging with Valmet.

Saarinen told HS that he bought Neles shares on February 3, 2022, the same day that Valmet announced its financial statement release. Neles published its financial statement release just one day later on February 4, 2022.

After the interview, Saarinen admitted that he had bought and sold Neles shares twice before during the merger. According to Saarinen, he had no inside information about Nele when he made the deals.