Companies | Vaisala issued a profit warning, expects the operating result to decrease

According to the company, the price competition has been tighter than expected, especially in China.

Measuring devices the manufacturer Vaisala refines its forecast for turnover and weakens its forecast for its result for the year 2023.

Vaisala now estimates the turnover for 2023 to be 530–560 million euros, while it previously estimated it to be 530–570 million euros.

Vaisala estimates that this year’s operating profit will be 65–75 million euros, while the company’s previous estimate was 70–85 million euros.

Company says in its press release that the uncertainty of the business environment resulting from weak economic prospects and high inflation has slowed down industrial activity, especially in the United States and China.

Because of this, the demand for products and services of the industrial measurements business area, as well as the turnover, were lower than estimated in the second quarter, as customers have postponed their investment decisions.

According to the company, the price competition was tighter than expected, especially in China, which has weakened the gross margin percentage of the business area.

On the other hand, demand in the area of ​​weather and environmental business has continued to be strong, especially in the market of road transport and the automotive industry, as well as in the market of renewable energy, the company says.

Vaisala’s share went down quickly after the opening of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. At around 11:30 in the morning, the stock was down more than six percent.