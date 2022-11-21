Companies | Uponor production halted due to cyber attack, issued earnings warning

According to Uponor, the cyber attack near the end of the year creates uncertainty about the possibilities of covering lost sales during 2022.

Building engineering company Uponor issues a profit warning and says that it will remove its guidance for 2022. The reason behind the removal of the guidance is a cyber attack that took place at the beginning of November.

Uponor will remove its guidance until the company has better visibility into ramping up operations and covering lost sales.

Uponor said two weeks ago that on Saturday, November 5, it was the target of an information security attack. At the time, Uponor said that the attack affects Uponor’s operations in Europe and North America.

Uponor says that after the attack, the company took immediate steps to investigate and correct the situation. One of these actions was to shut down all systems and production as a precaution. After a week-long production stoppage, production levels have started to recover, and customer deliveries have started.

Previously, Uponor expected its turnover and comparable operating profit to increase from 2021.

Uponor says it will update its guidance for 2022, when there is a more accurate visibility of the expected impact of the attack on Uponor’s development in the last quarter of 2022.

The police are investigating a ransomware attack and a data breach.

