Companies Unilever, a manufacturer of Dove soaps, removes the word “normal” from its beauty products and abandons image skin color imaging of models

A survey commissioned by the company found that consumers perceive the use of the word normal in advertising quite negatively.

Food and cosmetics giant Unilever removes the word “normal” from its beauty products and stops editing the body shapes and skin color of ad templates with image processing.

The reason is the company’s drive to make its brand more inclusive, that is, to take different people better into account and avoid discrimination.

Unilever’s products are sold under the Dove, Ax and Rexona brands, among others.

“We know that removing‘ normal ’alone will not fix the problem, but we believe it is a step towards a more inclusive definition of beauty,” Unilever Beauty Products Director Sunny Jain tells the news agency Reuters.

By March next year, more than a hundred Unilever brands will have to abandon the use of the word normal, for example to describe skin or hair color. In addition, the company will discontinue image processing of the bodies, size, proportions, or skin color of its models and commercial partners.

Company was again criticized last year for the name of skin whitening products. The products were sold in India under the name “Fair & Lovely” or “light and lovely” in Finnish, but it was changed to “Glow & Lovely”.

In 2017, the Dove brand was criticized for an ad in which a dark-skinned woman takes off her shirt and at the same time turns into a Caucasian woman. Last year, Dove announced that he was abandoning the words “blonde,” “white,” or “whitening,” among other things, in his advertising as an objection to the notion of beauty based on whiteness.

L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company, said last summer delete words related to brightness or whiteness part of their products gradually.

Unileverin according to the company has conducted a global survey of more than 10,000 respondents, in which the concept of normal was perceived rather negatively.

According to the survey, half of the respondents felt left out when the word normal is used for hair or skin color. 70% of respondents felt that the use of the word in advertising has a negative effect.