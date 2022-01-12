Companies Two battery cell fires at Uusikaupunki car plant this week, company finds out background

The battery cell that ignited on Wednesday was allowed to burn out outdoors. Battery fires are very difficult to put out.

New Town a fire broke out on the car factory’s battery production line on wednesday. According to the rescue service, a battery cell had collapsed on the factory’s production line, which had generated smoke.

The staff had removed the battery cell from the production line to the outdoors. The burning battery cell was allowed to burn out outdoors. There were three rescue units on site to ensure a controlled and safe extinguishing of the fire.

Battery fires are very challenging and laborious to turn off. In this case, the best option has been to let the battery burn out in a controlled manner.

This was the second fire at Valmet Automotive’s car plant this week. On Monday the factory’s production line had caught fire battery module.

Rescue Department by the way, the fire that broke out on Wednesday was not related to the incident on Monday, but this time too, the fire broke out in the same building and on the same production line.

Valmet Automotive Communications Manager Mikael Mäki says there is no exact data so far on what happened to the battery line during Wednesday ‘s fire. According to Mäki, there have been no fires at the battery factory before this week.

“The internal investigation has started from the previous fire and we will also start the investigation from the second. At the moment, there is nothing more to tell, ”says Mäki.

Last fall, Valmet Automotive a production line was completed for the car plant, which manufactures high voltage battery modules and battery packs for the electric car industry. The battery pack consists of several modules, which in turn consist of several battery cells.

Extinguishing an electric car battery fire and cooling the battery after a fire can require up to tens of thousands of gallons of water. The battery may also ignite again after being turned off.