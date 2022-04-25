Companies Twitter is starting to warm up to Elon Musk’s takeover bid, negotiations have begun

Some of Twitter’s shareholders have urged the board to investigate whether Elon Musk’s offer could be implemented in a way that benefits the company.

Twitter began talks with Tesla founder on Sunday Elon Muskin with the takeover bid made by him.

The start of negotiations does not mean that the acquisition is taking place. Instead, it says Twitter wants to explore the possibility of selling shares to Musk on terms that benefit the company.

Musk offered $ 43 billion on Twitter the other week, or about $ 38 billion. Last week, Musk also secured funding for its possible purchase, which is said to have been assured by many of the shareholders.

The negotiations are reported in several international media, such as Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Reuters and Bloomberg on the basis of anonymous sources. According to sources, some of Twitter’s shareholders have turned to support Musk’s offer after learning about its details.

Twitter has not commented on the start of negotiations, but WSJ says an agreement could be reached as early as this week.

Muskin, Twitter’s second-largest shareholder, is said to have met with other Twitter shareholders in the days leading up to the talks. He has tried to convince the owners that his offer is attractive. Indeed, some owners have urged Twitter to at least explore the potential of the acquisition.

After buying Twitter, Musk plans to take it off the stock market so it can grow and develop into a “true platform for free speech”.

According to sources, Twitter wants to find out, among other things, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) the potential risks of trade realization. In addition, Twitter is investigating the possible attitude of the authorities in its major business countries towards the transaction.

Twitter the government has visibly opposed Musk’s intentions in the past. On the second Friday, the day after Musk’s bid to announce, Twitter’s board unanimously approved the planwhich was intended to protect the company from Musk ‘s takeover attempt.

Under an arrangement called a “poison pill,” opponents of the takeover will be given the opportunity to purchase additional shares in the company at a reduced price if an outside party acquires at least 15 percent of Twitter’s stock against the will of the board.

Such a plan would not prevent Musk’s plan from materializing, but it would significantly increase the cost of taking over the company.

According to Reuters sources, there have been changes in Twitter’s ownership base since Musk announced its takeover bid. The share of private investors in the shares has increased from 20% to 22%.

Twitter will publish its interim report on Thursday, when it is expected to take a formal position on the takeover bid at the latest.