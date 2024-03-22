Companies | Truth Social's parent company goes public – Trump's wealth, which is short of money, is growing by billions

Donald Trump's wealth is increasing by more than three billion dollars as a result of the listing of Truth Social.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump The parent company of Truth Social, the social media service founded by the company, is becoming a listed company. The listing is increasing Trump's wealth by billions of dollars.

Truth Social's parent company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has sought to go public by merging with spac company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC).

Spac, or shell company (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) refers to a company listed on the stock exchange, which does not have its own business and which has collected funding from investors in order to make a company acquisition. The purpose of the shell company is to take the unlisted company to the stock exchange through a merger.

The shareholders of DWAC approved the acquisition on Friday, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report, among others. After the deal, TMTG will replace the company on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading in the renamed shares could start as early as next week.

Trump started his own social media service, Truth Social, to communicate with his supporters after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. The application was released in February 2022.

The parent company of the service has messed with its profitability. Bloomberg's according to the company, during the first nine months of 2023, the company made losses of 49 million dollars, while the turnover was only 3.4 million dollars. TMTG has also previously warned that it could go bankrupt if the acquisition cannot be completed.

However, with the merger, Truth Socialist may become a profitable investment for Trump.

For that, he can thank his supporters, who are have bought DWAC's shares and pumped the company's share price to a skyrocketing rise.

DWAC's price has risen by about 140 percent since the beginning of the year, and the share value is currently over $40. According to Reuters, Trump would own more than 58 percent of the new company's stock, and at DWAC's current exchange rate, Trump's share would be worth more than three billion dollars.

On Friday at 7:30 Finnish time, DWAC's share was down by more than 1% at around USD 42.

With Trump have had trouble finding money to screw up The $454 billion bail a New York court ordered him to pay in February. The bond should be paid next Monday, but Trump has received a handshake from both insurance companies and financiers, whom he has tried to approach.

However, the hefty share pot does not help with the acute need for money, as Trump is bound by a six-month sales and transfer ban after the acquisition. Typically, such prohibitions are aimed at avoiding large stock trades after the listing, which could collapse the stock price.