For good or for good, spring has brought with it the hope that the covid-19 pandemic may be coming to an end in Europe (although when it is not known very well). When it happens, the consequences will remain: in particular, a brutal economic recession, the worst since the Civil War of 1936-39. The Government places its expectations on the European recovery funds, 140,000 million until 2026 of which almost 30,000 million are already included in the General State Budgets.

But for the businessmen present at the event this Monday of the Future Europe cycle, organized by EY and EL PAÍS – and which has had as its theme precisely the continent that awaits us after the pandemic – to guarantee recovery, it is not enough to the expectations placed on the community mana. “I would like to say that I am going to believe that the recovery will be quick, but the depth of the economic damage and the advance of vaccines will delay it,” said the CEO of Endesa, José D. Bogas. “We are hopeful, but works are loves,” said Javier Sánchez-Prieto, president of Iberia. First, a resounding success of the European vaccination program is necessary, which already shows a certain backwardness with respect to countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom; and, second, it is necessary to implement the structural reforms that are an indispensable condition for Brussels to continue providing the money.

Without vaccination there is no recovery: that is very clear. “Everyone understood that health comes first individually, at the micro level,” said the president of the Janssen pharmaceutical company for Spain and Portugal, Luis Díaz-Rubio. “The most unique thing about this crisis is that we have seen collectively, in a macro way, the impact it has not only social and human, but also economic.” “Vaccination must be the first and most absolute priority right now,” said the president of EY Spain, Federico Linares. And it’s not just enough to put the pieces together and wait for the processes to run their course. “If we want to have immunity in the summer, we would have to vaccinate at the rate of 500,000 daily doses, including weekends. Even having the best possible distribution plan, you have to make sure that it will happen and that the responsibilities of each other are clear ”.

The declared objective of the European funds is not only recovery, but to promote a virtuous circle of modernization, digitization and reduction of environmental impact. And, for this, it is not enough to put money in: reforms are needed. “Along with the investments that we need, they are essential,” Linares stressed. “Such as the labor market, the sustainability of the pension system, market unity guarantees, correction of educational disparities between autonomous communities … all of them would have an impact that, according to some studies, could be five or six times higher. that of European funds alone ”. But neither should we allow, as the president of Iberia has warned, that the siren songs of the change in production models do not make sectors that, such as tourism, “have helped to pull this country, as demonstrated in [la crisis de] 2008 “.

But it is not only necessary that the administrations do their part. “European funds are subject to us doing all our duties,” pointed out Teresa Martín-Retortillo, executive president of IE Exponential Learning at IE University. ” “In Spain we have not been able to absorb European funds due to lack of projects. It is not a question of funds, but of thinking what we have to do ”. “When I have the opportunity to speak with people in the business world, I see that there is a communion between the possibility of doing something good for this country,” said Sánchez-Prieto. “If we can do it efficiently and by making few mistakes, we can change this country for the next 15 to 20 years.”