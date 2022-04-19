Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Companies Tire manufacturer Continental resumes production in Russia

April 19, 2022
in World Europe
According to the German company, its local employees could be held criminally liable if production is not resumed.

German auto parts manufacturer Continental says it will resume production at its plant in Russia. According to the company, the decision is based on the safety of local workers, not financial reasons. According to the news agency Reuters.

According to Continental, the resumption of production is intended to prevent workers from being prosecuted. According to the company, production of passenger car tires will be temporarily started for local demand.

“Our employees and management in Russia face severe criminal sanctions if we do not meet local demand,” according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Continental manufactures vehicle tires, brake systems and car safety systems, among other things. The company’s Russian production facility is located in the city of Kaluga, about a couple of hundred kilometers from Moscow. Continental said it stopped production in Russia in early March.

Nokian Tires, a Finnish manufacturer of tires in Russia, said just over a week ago have to stop importing tires Russia because the EU has banned the import of tires from Russia. Nokian Tires has said it will continue to operate its St. Petersburg plant for the time being.

Hundreds of international companies have said they will leave Russia after Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale offensive war in Ukraine. Many have found that there are challenges in leaving several have not made decisions to suspend or reduce their operations in the country.

