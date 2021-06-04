Companies Tietoevry’s CEO sold shares in a large wholesale company the day before the state decided to go to another company for a major tender – “Nothing to do with the tender,” the company tells HS

Tietoevry’s CEO sold his shares just days before it lost a big IT contract for state IT services. According to the company, the timing of the stock transaction has “nothing to do” with the lost contract.

IT service company CEO of Tietoevry Kimmo Alkio in May, it sold nearly one-fifth of its shares in Tietoevry the day before the company lost a hundreds of millions-euro contract for government IT services.

Published by Tietoevry according to the stock exchange release On Wednesday, May 5, Alkio sold almost 12,000 Tietoevry shares for a total of just over EUR 345,000.

The sold pot corresponds to 17 percent of Alkio’s Tietoevry shares, measured by the number of shares. Following the share transaction, Alko has 58,439 shares left at the end of May, according to the company’s shareholder register, with a current market value of approximately EUR 1.5 million.

Alkion the share sale took place just a day before the state-owned procurement company Hansel decided that state-owned data center and capacity services would be provided for the next eight years by Tietoevry’s competitor CGI. As of 2014, the services had been provided by Tietoevry.

The total value of the framework agreement lost by Tietoevry is approximately EUR 384 million. Nordea estimates that it accounts for about one percent of Tietoevry Group’s annual net sales and three percent of the company’s cloud and infrastructure unit net sales.

The CGI announced receipt of the contract on Friday, May 7th and Hansel on the acquisition decision on Monday, May 10th.

For investors, news of the loss of Tietoevry’s contract spread more widely after Hansel’s announcement. In the market, for example, Nordea’s analysts will discuss it in the bank’s morning report on Tuesday 11 May.

Tietoevry’s share fell 4.0 percent on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Monday, May 10, on an otherwise generally sluggish decline date. The transaction amount of the item would have been approximately EUR 18,000 lower than at the closing price of the day.

On Friday, June 4, the stock moved just over nine percent lower than on May 5.

Tietoevryn communications director Kia Haring says that the timing of Alko’s share sales is not related to the bidding for government IT services.

According to Haring, on May 5, Alkio sold its shares for the first time in three years “appropriately at a time when there were no sales or purchase restrictions and just after the company’s first-quarter earnings announcement”. Tietoevry published its first quarter interim report on April 29.

“The matter has nothing to do with Hansel’s tender, the outcome of which the company was informed a day later on May 6,” Haring says in an email.

Hanselista it is stated that the procurement decision was sent to Tietoevry, CGI and the third tenderer, IBM, for information by e-mail on 6 May at 9.49. According to Hansel, Tietoevry’s representatives had not been contacted before.

The tender for the state data center and capacity services was carried out as a competitive negotiation procedure, which included six rounds of negotiations with the bidders.

Hansel published the final call for tenders on 13 January. This was followed by a one-answer-answer round with the bidders. It gave tenderers the opportunity to ask questions about the call for tenders, to which Hansel replied. The answers went to all providers.

Tietoevry is According to the information week appealed the procurement decision to the Market Court.

HS also asked the Financial Supervisory Authority, which supervises the stock exchange, for its views. The Financial Supervision Authority did not want to comment on the matter.

Tietoevry was born in December 2019, when Tieto and Evry merged into one company.