Companies This man put his money in Koskenkorva – Norwegian billionaire tells HS why he came to the Finnish wine market

The Finnish beverage company Altia merged with the Norwegian Arcus. The Norwegian major shareholder of the born Anora, Stein Erik Hagen, believes in the new liquor alliance.

Oslo

Liquor pots Finland and Norway will be hot in the next few years, and they may need to be acquired even more, believes the new “host” of the alcoholic beverage company Altia and the Norwegian Arcus Anora Group. Stein Erik Hagen.

Last week it was reported that the Finnish Altia and Arcus are concluded a merger agreement.