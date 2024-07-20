Companies | This is how large companies benefit from the personnel policy promoted by the right wing – “When employees are doing well, it is also reflected in customers”

Companies|The US right-wing has criticized the personnel policy that promotes the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion after the assassination attempt of presidential candidate Donald Trump. For Elisa and Nordea, it is an everyday matter, but also a competitive advantage.

Last on Saturday in the United States Donald Trump’s since an assassination attempt at a campaign rally, the right has prominently blamed women in the Secret Service and the so-called DEI policy for the failure.

The DEI policy means a personnel policy that promotes the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion. The combination of letters comes from words diversity, equity and inclusion.

The discussion has also become politicized in Finlandbecause the former MEP of the coalition and the Christian Democrats Eija-Riitta Korhola (cit.) and MP Päivi Räsänen (kd) have commented on the DEI policy in message service X.

The promotion of diversity, equality and inclusiveness has been commonplace in many large companies for years.

It is also beneficial for business.

Banking group Nordea regularly trains its personnel on topics related to sexual and gender minorities, gender equality, functional limitations and multiculturalism, says Nordea’s diversity and inclusion specialist Victor Brück. Often, the training deals with, for example, identifying prejudices in one’s own work.

“The most important thing is that everyone has equal human rights, but that’s it [monimuotoisuuden ja inklusiivisuuden edistämiseen] there is also business involved, why it also makes sense. In addition to employees, our customers also benefit from the fact that the organization is diverse and inclusive,” says Brück.

Nordea’s diversity and inclusion specialist Victor Brück.

As one concrete example, Brück tells how the bank has tried to change its communication. Last year, together with Helsinki Pride, Nordea investigated what experiences sexual and gender minorities have with banks from the perspective of equality.

It turned out that minority stress can be particularly strong in bank meetings where, for example, family-specific questions are asked. Minority stress refers to stress and pressure from, for example, encountering prejudice or discrimination.

However, banks have a legal obligation to know their customers, and that’s why they sometimes have to ask very personal questions, says Brück.

“This can cause pressure on how the bank advisor can take me into account. That’s why we always emphasize gender-neutral communication, that we always use the word spouse, for example, and don’t make preconceived assumptions.”

Pursuit consideration of diversity can also be seen in the recruitment of new employees.

“Each recruitment starts with thinking about what the team is like, what kind of people there are in terms of background and skills, what is the gender and age distribution and what is exhausting there,” says Brück.

It is important because the perspectives remain narrow if the group of employees is very homogeneous and from the same starting points. Different ways of thinking help to develop new ideas, make banking services more accessible and ultimately lead to better customer service.

“If there is no diversity among the employees, we may not be able to take into account the needs of our large customer base, and that is a risk in itself,” says Brück.

In addition, the promotion of diversity and inclusiveness is seen at Nordea as a recruiting tool and a way to engage employees.

If the workplace is one where everyone can be 100% themselves and differences are valued, people want to come and stay there, Brück says.

“And when the employees feel good, it is also reflected in the customers.”

Telecom operator HR director of Elisa Merja Ranta-aho relates to the company’s goal of promoting diversity, inclusiveness and equality on a daily basis.

It’s about small practical things that help every employee feel welcome, regardless of their background or identity, he says. Whether it’s about gender-neutral toilets or the fact that you don’t have to tell your own gender when filling out forms. Practices are not lost on anyone, but they can make someone else’s life much easier.

And when the staff is well, customers can also be served better.

At the same time, taking part helps the organization to renew itself.

“Ultimately, inclusion is about everyone feeling that they can give their best. That is, not only because you can be at the workplace, but because you can bring out different views, ideas and challenge the thinking of others,” says Ranta-aho.

“This is the soil where innovations are born.”

Merja Ranta-aho, HR Director of Elisa.

Diversity promotion can also be seen in the fact that Elisa strives for gender neutrality in its recruitment, as the industry is quite male-dominated. That is why gender is not asked in the recruitment process, and different genders are interviewed for supervisor positions to ensure equal treatment.

“We provide services for the entire nation, and that’s why it’s important to have different people in the staff who understand different people’s needs,” says Ranta-aho.

Elisa’s goal is also to have women in the company’s front-line positions in the same ratio as the personnel. The share of women in front-line positions is also reported in the company’s interim reports. In April–June, their share was around 29 percent.

According to Ranta-aho, there is partly a selfish rationale behind it: to recruit the best possible predecessors.

“According to no research, women are not worse leaders, on the contrary, they can even be slightly better as role models. If we truly recruit on the basis of competence, then it should lead in the big picture to the fact that there [johtoasemissa] there are more or less the same number of women and men as in the workforce,” he says.