Companies The value of the Amazon-funded food courier service Delivero already increased to almost 6 billion euros

The UK-based company is expected to be listed on the stock exchange possibly this year.

Food courier service Deliveroo says it has raised $ 180 million, or about $ 150 million, in new funding to expand its operations. The new round of financing raises the market value of the British company to more than $ 7 billion, or almost 6 billion euros, the company says in its bulletin.

For comparison: The spring 2020 financing round increased the market value of the Finnish food courier service Wolt to approximately EUR 1 billion.

Deliveroo, founded in 2013, operates in 12 countries, but not in Finland.

The company has said it plans to expand its operations to more than a hundred new locations in the UK this year. The aim is also to expand into many new markets outside the UK.

Deliveroon owners include American e-commerce company Amazon, which bought about 16 percent of the company in the previous round of financing.

The most valuable food courier service in Europe is the German Delivery Hero. According to its own assessment, the company is the world’s largest food courier service outside China. It also operates in Finland under the name Foodora. The company was listed on the stock exchange in 2017 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately EUR 26 billion.

Deliveroo has also announced that it is considering listing on the stock exchange. According to information leaked to the public, it could happen at the beginning of the year.