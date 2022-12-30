Companies | The used car trade is falling – Kamux’s share, which issued a profit warning, is falling

According to the company, significantly lower-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter and a lower margin on car sales weaken the outlook for 2022.

Used car company Kamux has issued a profit warning for this year. Kamux weakens its prospects in terms of turnover and operating profit.

In 2022, Kamux expects turnover to be over 950 million euros. The company estimates the adjusted operating profit to be around EUR 16-20 million.

The previous estimate was that the turnover would be more than 1,000 million euros and the adjusted operating profit around 23-26 million euros.

The company according to the press release, significantly lower than expected sales and a lower margin on car sales in the fourth quarter are reflected in turnover and operating profit more than previously estimated.

The demand for the company’s used cars decreased significantly more than expected in the fourth quarter in all of its operating countries.

The reason behind the decline in demand is the weakening of consumer confidence caused by the war in Ukraine and its effects, including the energy crisis, the company says in a press release.

The lower-than-anticipated margin on car sales was affected by both weak demand and measures to change the inventory to meet demand.

The company’s stock went down sharply after the earnings warning. At 11:45 a.m., the share had fallen by almost 15 percent compared to Thursday’s closing price.