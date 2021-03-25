Thursday, March 25, 2021
Companies The US company, which intends to acquire Tikkurila, received the Ministry’s approval for the transaction

March 25, 2021
Earlier in March, the transaction was also approved by the European Commission.

Paint company PpG Industries, a US company wishing to acquire Tikkurila, has received approval for the transaction from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. The PpG describes the ministry’s authorization as an important milestone that will increase certainty for the completion of the tender offer.

PPG Industries submitted its first takeover bid for Tikkurila during Christmas and has since raised its bid twice. The current offer is EUR 34 per share. Tikkurila’s Board of Directors recommends that the tender offer be approved.

The offer period for the tender offer ends on Tuesday next week.

Tikkurila was also interested in the Dutch company AkzoNobel, but it gave up its purchase intentions due to PpG’s higher takeover bid.

