Companies The Trade Union is urging the government to compensate for losses caused by movement restrictions on specialty stores

According to the Trade Union Confederation, restrictions on movement are equivalent to the closure of restaurants in specialty shops, and therefore similar support should be available to companies in the trade sector.

30.3. 14:34

On the market the union is demanding that the government compensate specialist shops for losses due to restrictions on movement.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions, the restrictions on movement proposed by the government would affect the operations of 3,800 specialty trade companies in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the Turku area. In total, these companies employ about 15,600 people.

According to the organization, specialty trade companies have already suffered from the effects of regulatory restrictions and recommendations, as well as from the change in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic.

“Several companies have profitability challenges and some have had to close down. If mobility restrictions are introduced, the companies that suffer from them must receive support as a matter of urgency, ”says the CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions Mari Kiviniemi in the bulletin.

On the market according to the association, restrictions on movement are equivalent to the closure of restaurants for specialty shops and support measures should be similar.

In addition to the blocking aid, the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions proposes that other means of supporting companies, such as a tax relief scheme, be introduced.

When regulating movement restrictions, the Trade Union considers it important that companies are treated equally. In addition, the organization believes that the law should define as unambiguously as possible the situations in which transactions are permitted in trade.

“Companies need a vision of the future in order to be able to plan and adapt their operations,” Kiviniemi emphasizes.

On the market according to the association, restrictions on movement would particularly affect specialty and consumer goods companies that are not considered to sell essential necessities. However, if sales of non-essential products continued in other shops alongside essential products, the situation would distort the competitive neutrality of companies, according to the organization.

In terms of reducing contacts, the Trade Union considers it important to avoid congestion. Therefore, transactions should be as decentralized as possible, for example by picking up products ordered online directly from specialist shops, in order to avoid congestion at other stores and parcel machines.