Companies The taxpayer is filing for bankruptcy of the fashion company Samujia

Bhavi Mandalia
September 30, 2020
Last year, the company avoided bankruptcy through a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Taxman is filing for bankruptcy of fashion company Samujia, according to the insolvency register of the Legal Registry Center.

The tax administration has submitted a bankruptcy application to the Helsinki District Court, but the bankruptcy application was not yet available from the court on Wednesday.

One of Finland’s best-known fashion designers Samu-Jussi Kosken Founded in 2009, Samuji received a lot of attention in the early years of the company’s operations, and the company established a store in New York, among other places.

In recent years, Samuji has been in trouble. Last year the company avoided bankruptcy through a successful crowdfunding campaign. At that time, the company raised more than 200,000 euros through a crowdfunding campaign.

