Companies The taxpayer is filing for bankruptcy of the fashion company Samujia

Taxman is filing for bankruptcy of fashion company Samujia, according to the insolvency register of the Legal Registry Center.

The tax administration has submitted a bankruptcy application to the Helsinki District Court, but the bankruptcy application was not yet available from the court on Wednesday.

One of Finland’s best-known fashion designers Samu-Jussi Kosken Founded in 2009, Samuji received a lot of attention in the early years of the company’s operations, and the company established a store in New York, among other places.

In recent years, Samuji has been in trouble. Last year the company avoided bankruptcy through a successful crowdfunding campaign. At that time, the company raised more than 200,000 euros through a crowdfunding campaign.