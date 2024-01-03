Companies | The strange opening hours of the Helsinki shoemaker make passers-by laugh

A simple marketing gimmick has carried the shoe entrepreneur from Lauttasaari for almost thirty years, he laughs.

in Helsinki The door of the shoe shop located here has shorter opening hours than usual.

Lauttasaari Suutari is open on Mondays from 9:59 a.m. to 5:03 p.m., from Tuesday to Thursday from 7:59 a.m. to 6:03 p.m. and on Fridays from 9:59 a.m. to 5:06 p.m.

When the entrepreneur inquires about the origin of the special opening hours, the shop owner, the entrepreneur Kimmo Soininen jokes that you probably remember that girl.

Hilarious however, the opening hours are not related to kiky.

Accurate to the minute the opening hours were originally an advertising trick that Soininen came up with when he founded the shoe store in 1995.

“We had to come up with something, since advertising is terribly expensive. I thought I would come up with something that would stick in people's minds.”

The advertising trick has attracted attention throughout the years. It has been filmed and shared on social media.

According to the entrepreneur, it has been considered a funny and good advertisement. Most recently, the photo is on his own Threads account shared actor, comedian André Wickstrom.

“Many foreigners have also come to ask if I can take a photo from the window.”

Lauttasaari Suutari started operating in Herttoniemi in 1995. The business moved to Lauttasaari in 1999.

The shoemaker is satisfied with the store's current location. He left Herttoniemi because there were not enough customers there.

“There was a shopping center in Itäkeskus, where there were three or even four shoemakers, so people went there. And good that they went. I got a good place in Lauttasaari and now the 25th year has started.”

There are still plenty of customers at the cobbler. Along with the established older population, a new and growing group of customers are young people who are enthusiastic about recycling.

Soinen the marketing gimmick from decades ago has carried over to this day.

“For almost 30 years, I have been able to get bread on the table when I set slightly more special opening hours.”

Almost the same opening hours have remained since 1995. The hours have sometimes changed, but the minutes have remained the same.

“I thought at one point that I would add another second, but wouldn't that be a bit too much?”