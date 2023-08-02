Companies | The stock of the tipping company Tupperware rises explosively

Tupperware’s stock is on the rise, even though the company is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Plastic ones the stock of Tupperware, which manufactures storage products, has risen explosively in recent days. The exchange rate has risen hundreds of percent in just a few trading days.

On Friday, July 21st, the stock closed at $0.9. On Tuesday of the current week, the share price was $5.38 when the stock exchange closed. The share price has risen almost 500 percent in just over a week.

The closing price of the company’s stock was at its lowest on Tuesday, July 18. At the time, the stock cost just $0.62. There has been an increase of almost 770 percent.

The rise has continued this week as well, as on Tuesday alone the share rose 26 percent.

At the same time, the company’s market value has also risen sharply. Back in July, the company was worth just under 28 million dollars, now it’s worth almost 240 million dollars.

However, the company’s value is still far from its peak. At the end of October 2013, the value of the company was almost 4,900 million dollars. At that time, the company’s stock cost more than $94.

The company however, no major changes have been seen in the financial situation.

Tupperware said in April that it is approaching bankruptcy due to its debt burden and falling sales.

Tupperware has had challenges for years. In 2018, the stock began to slide drastically. The value of the stock fell sharply from around $65.

The housing boom brought by the corona pandemic caused the stock to rise momentarily, but this year the value of the stock already fell to less than one dollar. Now it has gone up sharply in the last few days.

The sharp rise of the stock is reminiscent of the meme stock phenomenon that talked the world in 2021. At that time, the game store chain Gamestop, which was in trouble, saw an explosive rise in its stock.

The rise in shares of Tupperware and Gamestop a couple of years ago is connected by the fact that the companies’ business does not support a sudden rise in the share.