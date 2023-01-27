Companies | The state will replace Fortum’s management: The chairman of the board will change

Former CEO of Pohjola Bank and chairman of Orion’s board Mikael Silventot is nominated as the new chairman of the company’s board.

Fortum’s the leadership is facing great turmoil. The shareholders’ nomination committee proposes major changes to the composition of the company’s board of directors, including changing the chairman.

The new chairman is proposed Mikael from Silventot. He currently leads the government Brother Matti Reinikkala.

Silvennoinen is currently the chairman of the board of the consulting company IMS Talent, which specializes in direct management recruitment, and also heads the board of the pharmaceutical company Orion. He is also the founder of the construction company SRV Ilpo Kokkilan on the board of the investment company Pontos.

In the years 1997–2013, Silvennoinen served as CEO of Pohjola Bank.

“[Silvennoisella] has long experience in the financial sector and strong evidence of both demanding management tasks and working on the board of industrial listed companies”, says the chairman of the shareholders’ nomination committee, financial adviser Maija Strandberg in the bulletin.

Strandberg represents Fortum’s largest owner, the Finnish state, which owns more than half of Fortum’s shares.

The government the change of the chairman comes at a point where Fortum creates a new strategy for itself without Uniper. The company is also trying to get rid of its Russian operations. The company has said that in the future it will focus on clean Nordic electricity.

“Fortum is updating its strategy and returning to its roots as a result of the war of aggression started by Russia and the energy crisis in Europe. The shareholders’ nomination committee wants to do its part to support Fortum’s new beginning and has made a comprehensive assessment of the board. Our view is that Fortum’s board now needs a strong Nordic emphasis and members from slightly different backgrounds,” says Strandberg in the press release.

Nomination Committee proposes a total of six new members to the ten-person board. The changes are partly explained by the fact that people with a Uniper background are leaving Fortum.

In addition to Silvennoinen, the CEO of consulting company Afry is joining Fortum’s board as new members Jonas Gustavssondirector of sustainable energy solutions at planning and consulting company Rejlers Finland Marita Niemeläthe European director of the international company Hitachi Energy Johan Söderström and Metsä Group’s CFO Vesa-Pekka Takala.

Financial adviser Strandberg, who heads the nomination committee, is also a candidate for Fortum’s board of directors. He replaces the head of the state’s ownership steering unit, who acted as the state’s representative in the government Kimmo Viertolan.

The news is updated.