Monday, April 1, 2024
Companies | The Russian brewery is demanding more than 800 million euros in damages from Carlsberg

April 1, 2024
Companies | The Russian brewery is demanding more than 800 million euros in damages from Carlsberg

According to Carlsberg, Baltika's business has been stolen from it.

Russian beer brewery Baltika demands damages of 6.24 billion Danish kroner, or 837 million euros, from the Danish Carlsberg in court, reports news agency Reuters.

Reuters bases its information on applications filed with the St. Petersburg court. However, they do not indicate on what basis Baltika claims damages. Baltika is the largest beer brewery in Russia, owned by Carlsberg.

Carlsberg's according to which Russia took over Baltika in July 2023 and placed it under “temporary control”. CEO of Carlsberg Jacob Aarup-Andersen reported that the company's business had been stolen.

Based on the applications made to the St. Petersburg court, Carlsberg Sverige, Carlsberg Deutschland, Carlsberg Breweries and Carlsberg's Russian subsidiary Hoppy Union have been named as defendants.

The previous court hearings between Baltika and Carlsberg have been closed to the public because they dealt with business secrets.

Carlsberg told Reuters that it does not comment on individual lawsuits. According to the company, it will still do everything possible, including legal action, to protect its employees, assets and business in relation to Baltika.

Baltika refused to comment on the matter to Reuters.

