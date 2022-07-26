Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Companies | The result of Google’s parent company Alphabet shows a slowdown in growth

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The company’s profit decreased. It was worse than expected.

Google parent company Alphabet’s last quarter’s result was downward and fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company’s profit decreased from a year ago to 16 billion dollars. Alphabet’s turnover in the last quarter, on the other hand, grew by 13 percent to nearly 70 billion dollars.

Alphabet’s earnings were dented by the slowing flow of online advertising dollars, which usually steadily increase the company’s coffers.

Both inflation and the war in Ukraine are causing difficulties for large technology companies, and the results of many companies in the last quarter have been weak.

#Companies #result #Googles #parent #company #Alphabet #shows #slowdown #growth

See also  Coronavirus There are more than two million doses of coronary vaccine in stock in Finland - Why are they not given to those who want it as a fourth vaccination?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Zelensky set a deadline for the return of territories that have come under Russian control

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.