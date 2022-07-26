Companies | The result of Google’s parent company Alphabet shows a slowdown in growth

The company’s profit decreased. It was worse than expected.

Google parent company Alphabet’s last quarter’s result was downward and fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company’s profit decreased from a year ago to 16 billion dollars. Alphabet’s turnover in the last quarter, on the other hand, grew by 13 percent to nearly 70 billion dollars.

Alphabet’s earnings were dented by the slowing flow of online advertising dollars, which usually steadily increase the company’s coffers.

Both inflation and the war in Ukraine are causing difficulties for large technology companies, and the results of many companies in the last quarter have been weak.