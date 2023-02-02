Friday, February 3, 2023
Companies | The result of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell short of market expectations after advertising sales froze

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World Europe
Alphabet’s profit was 13.6 billion dollars, or about 12.5 billion euros.

A technology giant Google’s parent company Alphabet’s turnover and profit fell short of market expectations in the last quarter.

Alphabet’s profit was 13.6 billion dollars, or about 12.5 billion euros, while it was about 20.6 billion dollars a year earlier.

The turnover was 76 billion dollars, or about 70 billion euros, while it was about 75 billion dollars a year earlier.

The company says the decrease in advertising sales is the reason.

The value of the company’s shares plunged 6 percent on the secondary market.

Correction on February 3, 2023 at 1:10 a.m.: Alphabet’s profit was 13.6 billion dollars, or about 12.5 billion euros, not 13.7 billion (12.6 in euros), as previously reported in the story.

